Lizzo Recalls Her Dark Days Before Success And Her Identity Crisis

Lizzo's success came right as she was about to quit music for good.

There is no doubt that 2019 was Lizzo’s year. The new up and coming artist finally made it big in the past year, topping billboards and growing a massive fan base. This fame certainly didn’t happen over night. Lizzo, who is 31-years-old, is opening up about some dark times prior to fame and how she nearly gave up on several occasions, according to NBC.

In a recent interview, Lizzo recalled how her life did not continue on the path she thought it would. She had a talent for playing the flute which was what she thought she would attend college to study. While she did score a scholarship and enrolled at the University of Houston, she didn’t end up staying. During her junior year, her father became ill and she dropped out. It was then she began to doubt everything and wondered if music would have any part in her future.

“I didn’t have a purpose, like I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything,” she said.

What followed were some dark days, full of self doubt as Lizzo began to experience an identity crisis. She lived out of her car and on her friends’ couches. It wasn’t until she tried singing that things began to turn around for her. She scored a job as the lead vocalist in a band and began to start making money.

“That was fun. I got confidence to be a front woman. I had confidence to express myself,”she recalls.

It was in 2017 that she took a big step and released “Truth Hurts,” a song that now most people know her for. At the time, it was hardly the smash hit it is considered to be today. Again, Lizzo became disheartened, even to the point that she considered quitting music for good. Luckily, she persevered. In 2019 she released the album Cuz I Love You, which became her ultimate success.

If she’d decided to quit music and hadn’t fought for her dream, she would have never achieved all that she had now.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for. which is such a testament to journeys. Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph,” she said in an interview with People back in July.

