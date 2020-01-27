Osmariel Villalobos Shows Off Perfect Physique In A Magenta Bikini

Venezuelan TV personality and model Osmariel Villalobos recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 3.3 million fans with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday afternoon, Osmariel could be seen rocking a bandeau-style bikini that not only allowed her to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage but also enabled her to flaunt her incredible abs, taut stomach and long, sexy legs.

The model wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an olive-beige foundation that perfectly matched the model’s skin tone and gave her a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a dark mauve lipstick and matching eyeshadow. She completed her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter to give it an illuminating touch.

The Venezuelan bombshell wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders, while she ditched jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her sultry ensemble.

To pose for the snap, Osmariel, who is married to The Bachelor alum Juan Pablo Galavis, sat on the floor against the backdrop of a gray wallpaper. She struck a side pose, ran a hand through her hair, parted her lips and closed her eyes.

Since Osmariel neither used a geotag with the post nor mentioned anything in the photo description, the place where the photoshoot took place remained undisclosed.

In the caption, the former Miss Earth Venezuela wrote that she is relaxing and enjoying her Sunday. She tagged her photographer, Jose Mata, to give him a shout-out and also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online retailer, Pikola Swimwear.

Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 22,000 likes and 120 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing looks and enviable figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Looking so sexy! Love it,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so slender and perfect,” another user wrote.

“You are very pretty but I think you are getting thinner day by day,” a third follower shared his observation.

Other fans used words and phrases like “beautiful,” “queen” and “miss millionnaire,” to express their admiration for the stunner. The remaining followers posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to praise the model instead of using long sentences in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Alexandra Ferrer and Mariam Habach, among others.