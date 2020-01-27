Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Hints At Potential Reunion With Stephen Curry Next Season

After a failed three-peat in the 2018-19 NBA season, veteran small forward Andre Iguodala found himself being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a move that helped the Golden State Warriors create enough salary cap space to sign All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell in the 2019 NBA free agency. Since the trade, Iguodala hasn’t played a single game as a member of the Grizzlies and as of now, multiple signs are pointing out that he will be moved to a legitimate title contender before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Despite how things ended between him and the Warriors, rumors have been circulating that Iguodala may consider a return to Golden State next season.

The speculations about Iguodala’s potential Warriors return heated up when he talked about former teammate Stephen Curry in a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take. When he’s asked whether Curry should still consider playing in the 2019-20 NBA season or not, Iguodala said that for “selfish reasons” he wants the Warriors superstar to take a “real break” and come back 100 percent healthy next year.

“Selfish reasons, no,” Iguodala said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “I think he needs to get a real break, in terms of being able to relax. I think it’s good for him mentally to be able to step away, be able to get a nice breather. He’s going to come back on wrath next year.”

According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, Iguodala’s recent comments about Curry is a subtle hint about their potential reunion in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“So, about next year… Is a Warriors-Iguodala reunion a possibility? Yes. We’ve known that for some time. Golden State will not be hard-capped any longer after this season and would be free to re-sign Iguodala if he would agree to a contract that fits inside their exceptions.”

Though he’s already in his mid-30s and clearly no longer in his prime, most Warriors’ fans would definitely love to have Iguodala back in Golden State. Iguodala played a major role in the Warriors’ success in the last five years where they made five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won three NBA championship titles. Iguodala’s potential return to the Bay Area would enable the Warriors to bring back the original version of the “Death Lineup” that was once feared in the entire league.

It wasn’t the first time Iguodala and the Warriors were rumored to be interested in a potential reunion. In October last year, Marc Stein of the New York Times predicted in a newsletter that Iguodala would return to Golden State in the 2020-21 NBA season and finish his NBA career as a Warrior.