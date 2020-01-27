Sophie Turner Stuns In A Super-Short Mini Dress While Joe Jonas Looks Sharp In A Patterned Suit At The Grammys

Sophie showed some leg in a colorful sequined outfit.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner dared to bare her legs in a playful mini dress at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The British actress walked the red carpet with her husband, “Lonely” singer Joe Jonas.

As reported by Elle, Sophie rocked a sleeveless mini dress that featured a black ruffled layered skirt. The garment’s bottom hem barely skimmed the tops of her shapely thighs, so the svelte star was showing off a lot of leg. The top half of her dress was embellished with sparkly sequins arranged in a zigzag pattern. The design’s colors included red, pink, gold, and white.

Sophie’s funky, eye-catching mini dress was belted at the waist, which showcased her slender figure. She completed her ensemble with a pair of patent leather heels with pointed toes and large buckles on the sides.

Sophie was wearing her platinum blond hair down, parted at the center, and perfectly straight. Her beauty look included long dark eyelashes, pearly eye shadow, and a vibrant matte fuchsia lip that almost matched one of the colors featured on her dress.

Instead of wearing a plain black suit, Joe also decided to rock an ensemble with a little color. His jacket and pants were dark blue, and they featured a shiny gold pattern. Joe’s jacket was a sporty design that didn’t have a lapel or collar. He completed his ensemble with a black mock neck T-shirt and a pair of black boots.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Joe and his two brothers, Nick and Kevin, will be performing during the Grammy Awards tonight. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the trio teased that their fans will get to see something really special, and there’s been a lot of speculation that it will involve the Jonas Brothers’ significant others.

Nick also said that the group will be performing a new song when they take the stage. Elle suggested that it will be “What a Man Gotta Do.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joe’s younger brother and his wife, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, also looked stylish on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Nick was wearing an all-gold ensemble that really made him stand out. Just like Sophie, Priyanka also decided to show off a lot of skin. However, her fringe-trimmed Ralph & Russo dress kept her legs completely covered up; she exposed her chest area instead. Her gown had a plunging neckline that dipped down below her navel.

In addition to performing tonight, the Jonas brothers have a chance to take home an award. Their song “Sucker” is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.