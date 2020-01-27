‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie May Not Be Adrienne’s Killer After All, Stunning Setup Could Shock Fans

Days of Our Lives fans are still reeling from the revelation that it was Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) who killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) in a shocking car accident. However, could another wild twist be on the way?

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, fans may eventually find out that it wasn’t Maggie who was driving the car that caused the crash that ended the life of Adrienne, as well as her daughter Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby. A new theory has Maggie’s wayward daughter, Summer Townsend (Marie Wilson) setting up her mother for the crime.

The report suggests that Summer blew into town and upset Maggie so badly that she relapsed with her drinking yet again. While that may be true, could it may have also been Summer who was driving the car that night. It’s possibly that Maggie may have been in the passenger’s seat, and doesn’t remember anything because she was passed out and being driven home by Summer.

After the accident, Summer could have moved the unconscious Maggie into the driver’s seat of the car, where Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) later found her.

The situation led to Xander telling Maggie’s husband, Victor (John Aniston), and the pair covering up the accident. Sadly, it Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was also on the road at the same time and looked at his phone for long enough to cause him to veer off. When he looked back up the accident had already happened, and he believed that he had caused the crash, thus killing his own mother-in-law, Adrienne.

Currently, Maggie has no idea that she allegedly killed Adrienne, but that her granddaughter was also killed as as result of the crash. Xander and Victor also switched Sarah’s child with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

If Maggie were to learn that she’s responsible for all of the heartbreak and death that has been unleashed on Salem in the past year she may not survive the guilt of it all. However, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) now knows the truth and has told Will everything. They’ll now have to figure out the next step in the situation, and the plot could play out to reveal that Maggie isn’t to blame for the crash, diffusing a few small fires in Salem for the time being.

Days of Our Lives fans would also want to see Summer brought to justice if she’s to blame for the accident, meaning that Marie Wilson may be seen in Salem again in the near future.