WWE Rumors: Big Plans Already In Place For Retired World Champion At ‘WrestleMania 36’

If the rumors are true, the fan-favorite will be back for something big at

It’s always fun when WWE is able to surprise the fans and give them something they truly want or that they never saw coming. On Sunday evening, the Royal Rumble is easily one of the best opportunities for a shocking moment or big return, and rumors have a huge one happening. If a former world champion does make his long-awaited return to the ring, though, it won’t be a one-off thing as WWE has plans for him at WrestleMania 36 as well.

Until the match actually begins and it happens or it doesn’t, no one really knows whether Adam “Edge” Copeland is going to make his in-ring return. He has continuously denied that he’s getting back in the ring and wrestling again, but there are numerous signs pointing to the comeback taking place.

Edge recently signed a very lucrative deal with WWE, which makes it seem as if he will be doing more than just working behind the scenes. The former World Champion has also visited some of WWE’s doctors and been hanging around more, but does that mean he will finally return?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Edge will indeed be returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble. As exciting as that is, there is more to it as this will not be a single-match return before he rides off into retirement yet again.

Edge is not only expected to return to the ring at the Royal Rumble, but he is expected to have a significant role in it. There is no telling if he’ll go on to win the whole thing, but it’s possible that he’ll put on an impressive enough showing to immediately move up and possibly into the title picture.

If the rumors are true and Edge does return, he will have a part-time schedule which will likely be similar to that of Brock Lesnar. He will only wrestle at major events and make appearances on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown for promos and segments to build up matches.

From the Royal Rumble, though, WWE is going to work Edge into immediate storylines as there are plans for him at WrestleMania 36.

It’s hard to imagine Edge wrestling again as he’s been retired since 2011 due to spinal stenosis having him step away from the ring. Not only will WWE fans go nuts at the Royal Rumble if he returns, but it will be even bigger if he has a major match or role at WrestleMania 36. The rumors are out there and swirling around, but only time will tell if they come true.