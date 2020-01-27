Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Cleavage In A Daring Fringe Dress While Nick Jonas Goes For Gold At The Grammy Awards

Priyanka's neckline was so low that it showed off her belly button ring.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra likely turned some heads on the Grammy Awards red carpet with a gown that was rather revealing, even though it was constructed out of a lot of fabric. According to Stylecaster, she rocked a Ralph & Russo design.

The actress was at the awards show to support her husband, “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas. Nick stood out in a sea of black suits with his all-gold ensemble, but his wife still managed to steal the spotlight as they slowly strolled toward the entrance of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Priyanka’s dress featured a plunging V-neck that went past her navel. The daring neckline revealed a generous amount of cleavage, as well as Pryanka’s glittering belly button ring.

The gem in her navel matched those that trimmed the neck of her white dress. The gown was loose-fitting, and it featured long fringe on its billowy sleeves. The fringe was white with ombre pink ends that almost matched the color of the large flowers that adorned the gown’s glamorous train. Blossoms with silver stems and leaves also decorated the sleeves and hips of the dress. The entire garment was covered with sparkling crystals that gave it a textured look.

Priyanka accessorized her outfit with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings. She wore her shiny brunette tresses down and parted to the side. For her beauty look, she sported a shimmery dark pink lip, glittery eye shadow in earthy tones, and long lush lashes.

Nick’s gold suit was just as sparkly as his wife’s dress. He wore it over a gold T-shirt, and he even wore gold loafers on his feet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Priyanka shared a photo of her and Nick’s Grammy Awards ensembles on her Instagram page, which provided her fans with the perfect place to share their thoughts about the couple’s looks. She gave her husband a shout-out in the caption of her post.

“But with that dress it’s hard to focus on him,” read one response to her photo.

“Hot damn you look amazing! Beautiful and intelligent he’s a lucky guy,” another admirer wrote.

“Queen and king of style,” gushed a third fan.

“Gorgeous does not seem enough to describe it,” a fourth commenter remarked.

While many of Priyanka’s Instagram followers clearly think that Nick is already a winner, he also has a chance to take home an award tonight. He and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, are nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song “Sucker.” The trio are one of tonight’s big musical performances.

Priyanka and Nick aren’t the only good-looking celebrity couple in attendance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nick’s co-coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton, walked the red carpet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Gwen and Blake will also be performing tonight.