‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Charlotte May Turn Out To Follow In Her Papa’s Footsteps

Charlotte Cassadine has had her hopes dashed not only once, but twice now on ABC’s General Hospital. She was expecting to be one big happy family with her papa, Valentin Cassadine, and Nina Reeves, but that didn’t happen after all. In addition to that, her father has been arrested, and he and her mother are fighting over her. That can be a lot for one little girl to handle and now it looks like Charlotte may be out for revenge.

The last time viewers saw Charlotte on screen was at Nina’s office at Crimson. They were spending some quality time together and it appeared that the little girl loved the attention. However, things took a turn when everyone left her alone for a few minutes. Charlotte grabbed the magazine cover with Sasha’s face on it, took out a pair of scissors, and began cutting it to pieces. It seems obvious that she blames her fake big sister for everything that has happened. Soap Central teases that Lulu will be fetching her daughter from Crimson. General Hospital spoilers also indicates that she will find the cover all torn to shreds and will ask Charlotte what happened to it. The girl will lie to her mother saying that Nina did it.

Is Charlotte turning into an evil child already? Fans are hoping that’s not the case, but it does appear that she may do something to hurt Sasha, or even Nina. Maybe not physically, but it almost seems like she is up to something.

The previews also revealed Lulu and Valentin having an argument over their daughter. Lulu tells him that she is not only going to court to gain full custody of Charlotte, but she is also getting a restraining order as well to keep him away from her. Charlotte may hear all of it, which is sure to trigger even more anger and hurt.

If she does try to do something drastic as part of a revenge plan, that may just be the key to open Valentin’s eyes as to how much his shady dealings and lies are affecting his daughter. He could possibly turn his life around for her. But will it be too late for that?

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, fans are getting antsy over the continued preemption of new episodes of General Hospital due to the Trump impeachment coverage. ABC has put everything on hold for now and fans are not happy about that. Updates will be coming on Monday as soon as they figure things out for the coming week.