Lucie Rose Donlan Sizzles In Lace Bikini & Cowboy Boots

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a brand new bikini pic to her Instagram feed today. The blonde paired her swimsuit with cowboy boots for an unconventional and eye-catching look.

The surfer-model was seen standing with her right shoulder facing the camera. She propped up her right foot on top of a small ottoman that appeared to be made of natural materials. Meanwhile, she left her hands by her sides while glancing over at the camera.

Lucie’s bikini had lace accents on the top and bottom. The base fabric was nude, while the lace was white. The top had a classic, triangle-cut and the bottoms had thick straps and a high-rise cut. This left some of her booty bare in the shot.

Her shoes, on the other hand, were a white pair of cowboy boots. They had an eye-catching black line design and small heels. They were from the brand Cupids Beau.

Furthermore, the stunner wore her hair down in a slightly off-center right part. Her tight curls cascaded around both shoulders, with some of it falling down her back.

Lucie gave a coy look with her mouth slightly parted. She wore light pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

The beauty posed inside in a well-decorated space. Behind her were five white shelves, all of which were lined with a variety of sculptures, vases, and trinkets. Most of them were brown, white, or black.

Further beyond that was another room on a lower level. It looked like a lofted space with high ceilings. A triangle-shaped window peeked through in the background.

Lucie tagged the photographer, whose first name is Syd.

The former Love Island’s many admirers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Perfection in an imperfect world,” declared a supporter.

Many commented on her unusual pairing.

“Boots and a bikini love it,” gushed a follower.

“I think only you could pull this look off,” wrote a fan.

“How much is that basket second shelf down on right hand side?” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on January 10, Lucie posted another swimsuit pic on her social media page. This time, she was rocking a white thong-cut one-piece. It was white with thin straps and a scoop back.

The bombshell posed with her back facing the camera as she tugged at her swimsuit. Her voluminous hair reached her lower back. She glanced down to the ground and soaked up the rays. She wore minimal makeup, which meant that her freckles could be seen.