Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Curves In Low-Cut Floral Dress

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland has been spending some time on vacation in New Zealand lately, and she has thrilled her 2.5 million Instagram followers by sharing pictures from many of the stops on her trip. In her latest picture, Hilde specified in the geotag of the post that she was in Paihia, Bay of Islands, New Zealand.

Hilde perched on a thin log in the picture, and a beach was visible behind her. She sat almost directly in front of a massive palm tree trunk, and embraced the natural beauty of the environment through the print on her dress. She rocked a white dress with a pink and green floral and botanical print. The dress was a halter-style with thin straps that stretched over her sculpted shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The dress Hilde rocked was a high-low style, and though the front exposed plenty of her toned legs, the back billowed in the wind and hung beside her. The look was from online retailer Fashion Nova, who Hilde made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

She had bare feet and kept the accessories minimal, wearing a choker necklace and not much else. Her long blond locks hung down in beachy waves, and blew in the wind. Hilde likewise kept her makeup fairly natural, rocking a soft peach lip and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her stunning eyes. Her skin looked bronzed against the blond of her hair and the pale hue of the dress.

Hilde’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning shot, and the post racked up over 58,400 likes within just four hours. The gorgeous snap also received over 800 comments in the same time span, as her fans took to the comment section to shower the blond bombshell with praise.

“Gorgeous dress on a gorgeous girl… you are the tip top of NZ,” one follower commented.

“Wow you look amazing with that dress, beautiful as always,” another fan added.

“Perfection personified near the top top of NZ,” one follower said.

Another fan seemed to enjoy seeing how much Hilde loved the scenery of New Zealand, and said “any place that makes you smile so happily. Must be a wonderful place.”

Hilde has treated her fans to plenty of sizzling snaps from her adventures in New Zealand. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a snap from Auckland in which she rocked a skimpy sequined dress that showcased her toned physique to perfection.