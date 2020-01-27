Gwen Stefani Looks Glamorous In Mini Strapless Dress & PVC Thigh-High Boots At 2020 Grammy Awards

Gwen Stefani is one of the many high-profile celebrities who showed up at the Grammy Awards this year. Unsurprisingly, the “Rich Girl” chart-topper turned up looking very glamorous.

Stefani stunned in a strapless and sleeveless cream dress with mini flowers embroidered all over made out of shells. The short number went way above her knees and displayed her decolletage. The “What You Waiting For?” songstress left her chest bare with no accessories but did apply small pearl earrings. Stefani paired the ensemble with cream PVC thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, and rocked long acrylic nails.

The blond beauty wore her straight hair down and opted for a glossy pink lip.

The Recording Academy shared a snap of Stefani arriving at the event and she looked nothing short of incredible. The star flashed her teeth while walking with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. She held the country singer’s hand and looked thrilled to be attending the ceremony.

As soon as the photo hit the web, Stefani’s fans reacted passionately to the elegant look via social media.

“Awe… Gwen looks like a doll in her outfit. Too gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“She looks absolutely gorgeous,” another shared.

“He didn’t win the Grammy but he’s got her!! I’d say that’s a win-win,” a third fan remarked after Shelton didn’t win his award tonight.

“Who doesn’t love Blake and Gwen together?! Perfect couple!” a fourth account wrote.

When it came down to posing inside the ceremony, Stefani posed on her own as well as with her man.

When photographed solo, she showed off her profile and great bone structure when she was photographed looking to her left. The 50-year-old was clearly glowing and proved that you can rock any outfit at any age.

Shelton looked smart in an all-black suit. He put his arm around Stefani and the other in his pocket. The duo continues to prove that they are happily in love and are a reminder as to why they are one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair will perform their collaboration, “Nobody But You” during the award show later tonight. Fans of Shelton and Stefani were thrilled by the news that they would be promoting their new track together at the huge event.

Earlier today, Stefani was reminded by a fan page on Instagram that she had previously performed at the Grammy Awards four times. She first took to the stage at the ceremony in 1997 with No Doubt. The ska-punk band performed “Spiderwebs.”

The last time Stefani performed at the Grammys was in 2015 with Adam Levine. The duo sang “My Heart is Open.”