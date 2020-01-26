Niece Waidhofer Tugs Down Bra For Racy New Instagram Pic

Niece Waidhofer posted a new lingerie pic to her Instagram feed today. Never one to shy away from a risqué moment, the model was seen tugging down her bra to partially expose her chest.

The Instagram picture showed the stunner standing in the corner of a room with an incredible view of Las Vegas. She sported a matching lingerie set from God Save Queens. She stood with her body facing the camera.

Niece placed her right hand in her hair, and extended her elbow out to the sides. She ruffled her locks in the process. The stunner glanced over to her right with her lips slightly parted.

The model was photographed in very low light. After all, it was night-time, and Niece didn’t appear to be in a well-lit room. This made it difficult to discern her makeup, but her dark eyeshadow was prominent. Her pose also gave fans a good look at her toned abs and small waist.

The backdrop included a brilliantly lit cityscape. The various hotels in the area glinted with a variety of colors. Plus, a large billboard could be seen flashing behind the beauty’s left arm. The photo picked up a flash of blue light, which hovered over Niece’s chest.

Moreover, the geotag revealed that she was at the Vdara Hotel & Spa.

Four days ago, Niece shared a photo that was apparently taken on a plane — as she was seemingly en route to Las Vegas from Houston, Texas. And she’s been posting photos from the Gambling Capital of the World since two days ago. However, this was her first share from the Vdara Hotel.

The model’s followers rushed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“My fav crazy person on the internet. Your posts put a smile on my face 🙂 thanks,” wrote a supporter.

“There’s a view?… didn’t notice,” wrote an admirer.

Others responded to her captions about anxiety.

“Because at home there is Netflix and beer,” noted a fan.

“Anxiety makes you sweat, which makes your burn calories, so eat whatever sh*t you want and have no worries, except for more anxiety,” joked a social media user.

Previously on January 10, Niece shared another post of herself rocking the same lingerie set. This time, she was spotted reclining on a white couch. She placed several white and silver pillows behind her. The bra was nude with black strappy accents, and her bottoms were matching. The bombshell completed her look with a choker necklace and thigh-high stockings.