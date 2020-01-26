Democratic Presidential Candidates Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California early Sunday morning, and many of the Democratic presidential candidates are reacting to the tragic loss.

“Jill and I are sending our prayers to the Bryant family and to everyone who lost loved ones in today’s crash,” former Vice President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. “It’s a reminder of how special — and fragile — life is. And it’s a reminder that we’ve got to make every day count.

“This is the worst news,” tweeted businessman Andrew Yang. “Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time.”

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sent prayers to Bryant’s wife Vanessa, and their families, as well as the families of the other people killed in the helicopter crash.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the time to highlight Bryan’s “magnificence” in his sport as well as his “greatest pride” ⁠— fatherhood.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Tom Steyer have yet to release statements on Bryant’s death.

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Outside of the Democratic presidential candidates, many others in the political world mourned the loss of Bryant, The Hill reported. Sanders’ partner on the campaign trail, New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sent her thoughts are prayers to the families of Bryant the others who died in the helicopter crash.

President Donald Trump called the news “terrible,” and his political ally, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, left a message in Hebrew that mourned the death of “one of the greatest basketball players in history,” per Google Translate.

Former President Barack Obama also sent his love and prayers to the Bryant family and touched on Bryant’s legendary career on the basketball court, which he suggested was only just beginning.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in the helicopter crash along with her father at the age of 13 years old. The pair were on their way to the basketball legend’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Gianna took great interest in her father’s sport and played basketball at her school, Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. Although Bryant reportedly did not often watch NBA games after retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, Gianna’s love for the game pushed him to take interest an in watching them again.

The pair reportedly watched NBA League Pass almost every night this season.