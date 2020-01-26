LeBron James Cries In Heartbreaking Video Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Lakers star is seen breaking down following the shocking death of the NBA legend.

LeBron James is devastated over the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star has not yet publicly commented on the death of the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna, but a video of an emotional James exiting the Lakers team plane a few hours after the tragic news broke has just surfaced.

Lebron was headed home from Philadelphia after Saturday night’s Lakers game against the 76ers when the news of Bryant’s death in a California helicopter crash stunned the world. The L.A. Lakers fan favorite can be seen breaking down in heartbreaking video footage posted by 12 Sports. James, dressed in a white hoodie and black sweatpants, is in tears as he exits the plane and hugs several people as they try to comfort him. James can also be seen walking alone with his head down as he reacts to the shocking news.

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

Just before the video of LeBron was captured, Los Angeles Times Lakers reporter Tania Ganguli posted to Twitter to confirm the team found out about Bryant’s death en route from Philadelphia.

“The Lakers are going to land in Los Angeles soon, and found out about Kobe Bryant’s death during their flight back from Philadelphia,” Ganguli tweeted. “They were and are devastated and in shock.”

The tragic news comes less one day after James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list during the game against the 76ers. The Philadelphia crowd gave James a standing ovation following the milestone, and in what would be his last Instagram post, Bryant also paid tribute to the beloved Lakers player.

In his final Twitter post, Bryant also paid tribute to James as he praised him for “continuing to move the game forward.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???????? #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Hours earlier, James spoke about how much Bryant inspired him as a young basketball player. Shortly after surpassing Bryant’s record during the game in Philadelphia last night, James explained how he looked up to Bryant when he was in grade school and high school.

“Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration,” James said, per ESPN. ” It was like, wow. Seeing a kid, 17 years old, come into the NBA and trying to make an impact on a franchise, I used it as motivation. He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So, just to be able to, at this point of my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it’s very humbling and it’s dope.”