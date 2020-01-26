LeBron James Cries In Heartbreaking Video Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Lakers star is seen breaking down following the shocking death of the NBA legend.

LeBron James (L) and Kobe Bryant (R) look on during a press conference ahead of the London 2012 Olympics on July 27, 2012 in London, England.
Jeff Gross / Getty Images
Basketball

The Lakers star is seen breaking down following the shocking death of the NBA legend.

LeBron James is devastated over the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star has not yet publicly commented on the death of the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna, but a video of an emotional James exiting the Lakers team plane a few hours after the tragic news broke has just surfaced.

Lebron was headed home from Philadelphia after the Lakers game against the 76ers last night when the news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash stunned the world. The L.A. Lakers fan favorite can be seen breaking down in heartbreaking video footage posted by 12 Sports. James can be seen in tears as he exits the plane and hugs several people.

The tragic news comes less one day after James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list during the game against the 76ers. The Philadelphia crowd gave James a standing ovation following the milestone, and in what would be his last Instagram post, Bryant also paid tribute to the beloved Lakers player.

In his final Twitter post, Bryant also paid tribute to James as he praised him for “continuing to move the game forward.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???????? #33644

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020