LeBron James Cries In Heartbreaking Video Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

LeBron James is devastated over the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star has not yet publicly commented on the death of the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna, but a video of an emotional James exiting the Lakers team plane a few hours after the tragic news broke has just surfaced.

Lebron was headed home from Philadelphia after the Lakers game against the 76ers last night when the news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash stunned the world. The L.A. Lakers fan favorite can be seen breaking down in heartbreaking video footage posted by 12 Sports. James can be seen in tears as he exits the plane and hugs several people.

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

The tragic news comes less one day after James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list during the game against the 76ers. The Philadelphia crowd gave James a standing ovation following the milestone, and in what would be his last Instagram post, Bryant also paid tribute to the beloved Lakers player.

In his final Twitter post, Bryant also paid tribute to James as he praised him for “continuing to move the game forward.”