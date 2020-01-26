German Stunner Lorena Rae Strikes A Sexy Pose In A Bikini At The Beach

German stunner Lorena Rae shared a new Instagram photo on Sunday in which she rocked a bikini at the beach while striking a sexy pose.

The swimsuit she wore was brightly patterned. Although the details of the graphics were hard to discern thanks to her pose, it was possible to see that it was a black bikini with multi-colored accents. The top was styled as a basic, triangle-cut piece while the bottoms featured four side straps decorating the front of her figure.

Lorena was seen sitting on her knees with her legs apart in a variation of the Bambi pose. Instead of sitting upright, the Victoria’s Secret model raised her body into the air slightly and leaned forward. She balanced herself with her hands, which she placed near her left knee. She also arched her back a little to emphasize her curves.

Meanwhile, the beauty glanced over to her right with a sultry expression on her face. She wore her hair down in a casual right part, with most of her locks falling down her back. Any makeup that she wore was natural-looking. Her cheeks popped with dark blush and she rocked nude lipstick.

In addition, Lorena accessorized with a couple of necklaces and a shell anklet.

She was seen posing within inches of the incoming waves. In the distance, there were trees along the shoreline. The photo appeared to be taken on a cloudy day, although sunlight seemed to peek through and light up the scenery and the model.

The tags revealed the photographer, whose name is Andrea Swarz. In addition, Lorena’s swimsuit was from Aqua Bendita. Their Instagram bio notes that the pieces are made by artisans in Colombia.

Lorena’s many followers sent their love in the comments section.

“Wow. Love this one,” declared an admirer.

“Nice photoshoot Lorena you look really stunning,” observed a fan.

“Bam! Always looking stunning,” declared a supporter.

“The most beautiful german [sic] girl ever,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Lorena was spotted modeling another swimwear line four days ago. At the time, the bombshell wore a piece from Devon Windsor’s brand while posing at the beach again, this time on a towel. She laid on her right side in a black bikini. The top had thick straps and a low neckline, and the matching bottoms featured a brief-style cut. The skimpy garment also included an eye-catching belt buckle that glinted in the light. The model closed her eyes for the shot.