American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Looks Gorgeous In A White Bikini On Instagram

Plus-size Instagram model Holly Luyah, who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her perfect hourglass figure, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new bikini snapshot.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday morning, Luyah could be seen rocking a white bikini that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. The hottie teamed the bikini with white bottoms and a short, printed sarong wrap in pink color through which she flaunted her thick thighs and sexy legs.

Staying true to her style, Luyah opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished her makeup with dark eyebrows.

Luyah wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. She deliberately ditched jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risqué outfit.

To pose for the snap, the stunner stood at a sandy location, against the backdrop of some building and some palm trees. She leaned against one of the trees, placed a hand at the back of her neck, and looked away from the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Scottsdale, Arizona. The hottie, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the caption, Luyah wrote that she is canceling all of her plans and responsibilities just to lay in the sun. She also wished her fans a great weekend.

That apart, the model informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit was from the online retailer, Myra Swim.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed more than 79,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot body as well as her beautiful features.

“You are the sexiest woman on Earth! Love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“How can anyone be so beautiful and hot? I am speechless,” another user chimed in.

“Great photo, thanks for posting. I hope you will have a great weekend too,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model out on a date.

“You look amazing Luyah. Would you like to go out with me, please?”

Apart from Luyah’s regular followers, the snap was also liked by many influencers and fellow models and makeup artists. These included Chloe Saxon, Zeinab Wandi Flor, and Isabella Kotsias.