WWE Spoilers: Numerous Legends And Former Champions Brought In For Tonight’s ‘Royal Rumble’

WWE has brought in many big names from the past for big "Rumble" surprises.

The night of the Royal Rumble has finally arrived, and WWE is planning an incredible amount of surprises for the unpredictable pay-per-view. Both the men’s and women’s battle royals have slots open for extra entrants, but the latter has a lot of them. As of Sunday afternoon, many rumors and spoilers were flying around regarding the big event and there are numerous big names in Houston for it.

WARNING: There are possible spoilers ahead for the upcoming pay-per-view, but all should be taken as speculation at this time. If you don’t want to know something ahead of time, it’s best to stop reading now.

By the time the Royal Rumble came around on Sunday evening, the women’s battle royal had hardly any official entrants in it. As a matter of fact, only seven of the 30 spots had official entrants who had declared for the the match, and that’s not saying a whole lot.

Charlotte Flair

Natalya

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Sarah Logan

Carmella

Dana Brooke

PW Insider is reporting that a handful of NXT superstars are scheduled to be in the match tonight. Toni Storm, Chelsea Green, Mercedes Martinez, and Shayna Baszler are all rumored to appear as entrants in the women’s match and should be expected to come out to the ring when different countdowns end.

As far as the many other spots needing to be filled, WWE has plans for those as well. PW Insider is reporting that Sasha Banks is expected to work the women’s Royal Rumble match, but there is no word on Becky Lynch or Asuka entering the bout after their title match.

There has been no sign of Nia Jax in Houston, but that’s not to say that she won’t be there and in the match. Ruby Riott has missed a lot of time due to multiple shoulder surgeries, but she has been seen in Houston and could end up in the battle royal.

Some legends have been spotted in Houston and are confirmed to be in the women’s Royal Rumble match. It has been reported that both Molly Holly and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are entrants in the match and will be competing.

Ringside News is reporting that Victoria, Kelly Kelly, Medusa, and Lita are more names floating around as surprise entrants tonight. For now, anything unconfirmed by WWE has to be taken as speculation and rumor for no-one really knows if these superstars will appear unless they do. Fans are anxiously awaiting all the fun, and the Royal Rumble seems as if it will shock everyone.