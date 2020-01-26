WWE Rumors: Free Agent Could Be Fast Tracked To Main Roster

Killer Kross is one of the most sought after free agents in sports entertainment at the moment, and he looks set to join WWE in the near future. Furthermore, the company reportedly wants to give the former Impact Wrestling star a monster push.

Citing Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, SEScoops reports that Kross will be fast tracked to the main roster once he officially signs with the company.

If the rumor is true, Kross will likely be moved to NXT and thrust into the main event scene right away. In the past, WWE has handled stars like Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre in a similar way, and at the time of this writing, they’re centerpiece performers on Monday Night Raw.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kross is reportedly being offered main roster money to join the company. If that’s the case, the company won’t want him to remain in NXT for too long. At the same time, now that NXT is airing on the USA Network, Kross could be a valuable asset to the black and gold brand as it tries to beat All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in the Wednesday night ratings war.

However, Kross is reportedly being courted by several promotions, and he’s supposedly interested in competing for several of them. As reported by Ringside News, he recently shared a video which teased matches against superstars in WWE, NJPW and elsewhere. For now, the superstar appears content to keep his options open before committing his long-term future to any promotion.

The SEScoops report also highlights that Kross recently pulled out of an independent show that he was booked to wrestle in Australia in three weeks. It was previously reported that the superstar isn’t taking any more bookings until closer to WrestleMania, but according to Meltzer, he won’t be accepting any as of February. This suggests that he’s leaving the door open to joining WWE in time for the next draft.

It remains to be seen where Kross will end up, but all the signs point towards him joining WWE. His girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, is currently a member of the NXT roster, and that could be a deciding factor for Kross joining the black and gold brand.

Kross left Impact Wrestling towards the end of last year because he didn’t feel that he was being compensated enough for his efforts. Since leaving the company, he’s competed for Major League Wrestling and other independent promotions.