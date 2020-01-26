Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death, ‘I’m Sick Right Now’

Shaquille O’Neal wore his heart on his sleeve when reacting to the death of his friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant. As The Inquisitr reported, Bryant was killed, along with four other passengers, when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, is reportedly among the dead.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice [sic] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” O’Neal tweeted minutes ago.

O’Neal and Bryant — who captured three consecutive NBA titles together with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2000-02 — were engaged in a notorious feud for years. The two began playing together in Los Angeles in 1996; the Lakers drafted Bryant and signed O’Neal as a free agent after his initial four-year deal with the Orlando Magic was up.