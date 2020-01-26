Scottish Model Brooke Lynette Flaunts Perfect Model Bod In A Black Bikini

Scottish model Brooke Lynette, who is well-known on Instagram as Miss Brookelyn, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.1 million fans with a hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the 29-year-old hottie could be seen rocking a black bikini, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her well-toned thighs. Not only that, but the risqué ensemble also enabled Brooke to show off her inked thigh.

In keeping with her signature style, the model wore minimal makeup which included a sand-colored foundation, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, lined eyes, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glamour, the model painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish.

The stunner wore her tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. She decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her revealing bikini.

To pose for the picture, Brooke – who is initially rose to fame as the head ring girl for of the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship – leaned against the trunk of a tree, struck a side pose, flashed her beautiful smile and looked straight into the camera.

The picture was captured at a beach, but since the model neither used a geotag with her post nor wrote anything about the location in her caption, the place where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

In the photo description, the model wrote that she does not want to have things that everyone else can easily have.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 23,000 likes and over 215 comments in which fans and followers praised the model and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Simply wow!! This is endless beauty and sensuality in one pic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I guess you are the dream of every man out there. Breathtakingly hot!” another user remarked.

“Omg, I would kill to be that tree,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer responded to the model’s caption.

“And I want you even though I can’t have you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “lovey tan,” “astonishing beauty,” and “you’re killing me,” to praise the hottie. The remaining followers posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Brooke’s fellow models, celebs and influencers. These included Analicia Chaves and Ryan & Jen Hamilton, among others.