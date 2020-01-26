Chanel West Coast Posts Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant & Recounts His Time On ‘Ridiculousness’

Chanel West Coast joined many celebrities on Instagram today to share touching tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The Ridiculousness star shared three photos from the set of the show when Kobe was a guest. The fourth picture was widely-circulated image of the basketball star with his wife and daughters.

Chanel had the chance to meet the basketball legend during Season 13, Episode 15, according to IMDB. It aired on March 13, 2019. In addition to reacting to the funny videos, Kobe also shared information on his new book series. Called The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, the book is about five basketball players and a coach. At its core is a story about the power of the sport.

In the captions, Chanel recounted his enormous passion for the project. It was published just six days after Kobe’s appearance on Ridiculousness on March 19, 2019, according to Good Reads.

The first photo showed Chanel posing alongside Kobe, who wore a black hoodie that day. The rapper showed her love for the Lakers with a purple, sequin top that featured the team name.

Another photo showed Kobe posing with the cast of the show. Steelo Brim gave a salute, Chanel posed with her hands on her hips. Meanwhile, Rob Dyrdek held a copy of Kobe’s book.

The third image of the set showed the crew, apparently mid-taping, as Chanel looked shocked and looked over at the basketball player. Kobe had his left arm raised into the air in surprise, while Steelo pointed his finger at the screen. Meanwhile, Rob was seen bending over partially, likely in mid-laugh.

At the time, it sounded like Ridiculousness made sure to make Kobe’s visit special. Chanel noted that they changed the set design to correlate with his book’s theme.

The comments theme was flooded with fans that shared their messages of condolences and heartbreak.

“Chanel, I’m at a loss for words right now,” wrote a social media user.

“He has touched so many lives….. the black mamba will live on forever,” declared a follower.

“Dont wanna believe this. Kobe is one of the people that brought me to love the game of basketball. I’m without words today..,” expressed a fan.

“It’s still hard to believe hearing on the news that you’re gone Kobe. My prayers going out to his family during this difficult time. Fly High Mamba!!. You’re legacy will always be intact in the NBA! Forever a legend. Thank you for the many battles with Tim and the Spurs. We’ll forever miss you!!”exclaimed a supporter.