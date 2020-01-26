Kobe Bryant NBA Highlights: The Best Performances Of His 20-Year Career

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Kobe Bryant and several others — including his daughter, Gianna — tragically perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. With the entire sports world in mourning, there can be little doubt that fans across the world had been inspired by the iconic basketball star, enamored of his abilities and perseverance both on and off the court. The man known as the Black Mamba developed a fierce reputation as an offensive force throughout his time in the NBA, and some of his most impressive — and most legendary — games were the stuff that champions are made of.

Retiring With Some Serious Flash

As ClutchPoint details, Kobe dazzled on the court, from the first day he set foot on it until the last. In one final display of technical wizardry, Kobe absolutely shined against the Utah Jazz in his final game, racking up an incredible 60 points. A combination of smooth lay-ups, effortless-looking three-pointers, and incredible footwork served Kobe well during his farewell tour, with celebrities such as Jack Nicholson and Jay-Z looking on, awestruck at his performance.

Despite lagging behind in the early portions of the game, the Lakers would eventually manage to eke out a come-from-behind victory over the Jazz, the scoreboard reading 101-96 for Los Angeles as the final buzzer rang. According to Bleacher Report, more than half of those points — a full 60 — belonged to Kobe.

Showdown Against Michael Jordan

In a move many basketball fans and analysts refer to as a moment in which the torch was definitively passed, Kobe faced off against the equally iconic Michael Jordan in 2003. Jordan was entering the twilight of his on-court career while Kobe was a rising star, and in this iconic match-up between Jordan’s Washington Wizards and Kobe’s L.A. Lakers, there could be only one definitive victor.

In a game that would end up in yet another triumph for Kobe’s Lakers lineup, he managed to net 55 points to Air Jordan’s 23, per Bleacher Report.

Kobe’s Unforgettable 81-Point Game

One of the moments that cemented Kobe Bryant as one of the all-time NBA greats took place in 2006 as he and the Lakers faced off against the Toronto Raptors. In what now seems a bittersweet review of one of the Black Mamba’s greatest performances, NBA.com noted that this game took place on January 22, 2006, nearly 14 years ago.

While Wilt Chamberlain remains the only NBA player to have ever mounted 100 points in a single game, Kobe’s 81-point performance against the Raptors — an outing in which he also produced six rebounds, three steals, and two assists — remains a fixture of the sport to this day.

Kobe Bryant was indisputably one of the greatest basketball players to ever hit the court, and his legend will live on in the annals of sports history.