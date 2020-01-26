WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Set To Be Drafted To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

The next WWE draft is set to commence after WrestleMania 36, and while it’s unknown which superstars will switch brands after the show, one name who is expected to receive a change of scenery is AJ Styles. According to Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman doesn’t have any major plans for the former WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw, and he’ll likely be moved to Friday Night SmackDown at the next available opportunity.

Styles hasn’t been part of WWE’s main event scene since joining the red brand last year. While he has been a United States Champion and featured heavily on WWE television alongside teammates in The OC — Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson — the talented superstar appears to be going through the motions.

According to the report, Styles is also believed to be “more comfortable” on the blue brand. After all, that is where he had the most successful run of his WWE career thus far, and he’ll be hoping to reach those heights once again. Unless the OC are involved in some top storylines in the lead up to WrestleMania, it’s highly likely that they’ll be moved to the opposite show.

Of course, it’s also possible that they could be moved to NXT. The trio appeared on the black and gold brand in the lead up to last year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view to confront The Undisputed Era. Now that NXT is airing on the USA Network, WWE might decide to add more star power to its ranks in an effort to beat All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in the Wednesday night ratings war.

The #RoyalRumble match is the perfect opportunity to make history…again. pic.twitter.com/DPQD4blQZu — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 26, 2020

Ever since Heyman was appointed as the executive producer as Monday Night Raw, he’s shown more favoritism towards building new stars. In recent weeks, Andrade, Humberto Carillo, Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain have been receiving a lot of focus, which has left performers like Styles in the background.

Another superstar who looks set to receive more attention, though, is Drew McIntyre. The Sportskeeda reports states that he will be “one of the people getting a push” moving forward after impressing management lately. As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, “The Sexy Scotsman” opened up about how Heyman has encouraged him to showcase more of his personality in his promos, which has led to him becoming more popular with the fans.

In the meantime, however, Styles will be one of the 30 entrants in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. Based on his previous success, he must be considered a dark horse to win it.