Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Taking Interviews For Her Next Potential Partner

Wendy Williams has specific criteria her future boyfriend must meet.

Outspoken talk show host Wendy Williams is officially on the market again and in the process of looking for her next love interest. According to TMZ, Williams is actually taking interviews for her next potential partner and even has specific criteria they must meet to be considered. One thing is that especially important to her is that her future mate has his life together and can help treat her to the luxurious life she’s used to.

Williams, who is a millionaire herself, doesn’t require that her future partner share her same level of wealth. However, they need to at least be able to keep up with her kind of life and provide her with nice meals and other such things she’s become accustomed too.

According to inside sources, Williams has told her friends that even though she’s 55-years-old now, she’s not closed off in regards to finding love again. The way she sees it, she’s still got her looks and her figure so there’s no reason for her to settle upon being alone. It isn’t especially suprising that Williams is holding her standards so high moving forward romantically. After all, the end of her over decade marriage to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was brought about by his infidelity. After he welcomed a child with another woman, it was the last straw for Williams who filed for divorce from him in April of 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams divorce from Hunter finally became official this past week after months of legal battling. She recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her feelings towards ever getting married again. She made it clear that she was open to the idea if she found the right person but that a prenuptial agreement would be a must for her.

“One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. I don’t wanna live with you. You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing,” she told Fallon.

While she emphasized that she’s not “desperate for a man”, she does see herself as a wife and not a girlfriend at this point in her life. At one point, she showed Fallon her now ring-less finger.

“She’s lonely,” she said to the laughter of the audience.

She also seemed to take a dig at Hunter when discussing her future partners financial status.

“As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over,” she quipped.