Gianna Bryant: Who Is Kobe Bryant’s Daughter That Was Killed In A Helicopter Crash?

Gianna Bryant has died in a helicopter crash along with her father, Kobe Bryant, according to TMZ. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was 13 years old.

Kobe and Gianna, whom he called Gigi, were on their way to his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. Kobe coached his daughter’s AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.”

Gianna, whom Kobe and Vanessa welcomed on May 1, 2006, leaves behind her mother, and one older sister, Natalia, who turned 17 last week. She also leaves younger sisters, Bianka, three, and Capri, six months. She attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California, where she played basketball.

Gianna Loved Basketball Like Her NBA Superstar Dad

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game ???? pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

After his 2016 retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe rarely watched NBA games, but recently, his daughter Gianna had changed that. This season, they’d watched NBA League Pass nearly every single night because of her love for the game. Kobe also recently took Gianna to see the Lakers in person.

“We just had so much fun because it was the first time I was seeing the game through her eyes,” Kobe said of watching the game with Gianna. “It wasn’t me sitting there, you know, as an athlete or a player or something like that, and you know it’s like about me, and I don’t like that,” he added. “It was her. She was having such a good time.”

During the game, ESPN tweeted a video of Kobe explaining the game to Gianna as they sat courtside. Kobe talked about how much he enjoyed watching the NBA with Gianna, according to a People report.

“Before Gigi got into basketball, I hardly watched it, but now that’s she’s into basketball, we watch every night,” Kobe told former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson during a recent podcast.

Gianna Had A Familiar Fade & A Familiar Nickname

Just one week ago, Kobe posted a video of his daughter shooting during one of The Mambas basketball, and Yahoo Sports reported on her shot seeming like deja vu back in November 2019. Kobe referred to Gigi as “mambacita” in the caption of the clip, and it was a version of his nickname, The Black Mamba. Comments noted that Gigi’s shot looked an awful lot like Kobe’s from his time in the NBA.

“That fade away looks familiar. I can’t remember why tho…,” replied Overtime.

Gianna Wanted To Be A UCONN Huskie

There was talk of college in her future. At 5′ 10″ tall, she had hoped to play for the UCONN Huskies one day, but because her life was cut short today, that will not happen now. Last March, Kobe took Gianna to UCONN’s senior night, and he thanked the team for the warm welcome they received at the game. Gianna even got to take a picture with the team in their locker room during the visit, which came shortly before her 13th birthday last spring.

The Meaning Of Gianna

Gianna is an Italian name that is a diminutive form of Giovanna. The name means “God is gracious” or “the Lord is gracious.” It is a Latin feminization of the name “John.” The name gained popularity in teh United States, in part, because Kobe and Vanessa chose it for their second daughter. In 2018, Gianna was the number 80 most popular girl’s name. The nickname “Gigi,” which is one Kobe often used for his daughter in his Instagram posts, is typical for Gianna.