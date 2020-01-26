Fitness Model Janna Breslin Flaunts Her Amazingly-Fit Bod In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Janna Breslin, who is popular for her incredibly-fit body on social media, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 700k-plus fans with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a printed, bandeau-style bikini top that struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets. That’s not all but the tiny bikini bottoms accentuated the model’s well-toned thighs and long, sexy legs.

The risqué ensemble particularly drew viewers’ attention toward Janna’s sculpted abs and taut stomach. Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude lipstick, and dark eyebrows.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down and swept them to the right to pull off a very chic look. To ramp up the glamor, the model accessorized with a dainty pendant. She, however, ditched other jewelry items and accessories.

To pose for the outdoor snap, Janna sat on the branch of a tress. She looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Costa Rica. She, however, did not define the exact location.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is insanely excited to announce that her June LTM Longevity Retreat in Costa Rica has been opened for signups. She then explained to her fans the features that would be available to them as part of the retreat.

These included self-development, yoga, daily workouts, life coaching, brain scans, nutrition and hormone seminars and sessions on sexual and reproductive health, to name a few. She then added that more activities are being added to the longevity retreat on a daily basis.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 230 comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You have the perfect, sexy tummy [kiss emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! You are beautiful as always,” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful picture. The best one so far,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hotness.

“If sexy is a word, then you are its definition.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “too pretty,” “the hottest on IG,” and “what a babe,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans, the picture was also liked by many of Janna’s fellow models. These included Whitney Johns and Valentina Lequeux.