NBA Stars And Celebrities React To The Tragic Death Of Kobe Bryant

Sadness is all over on social media as fans and friends react to Bryant's death.

Tragedy struck the world of professional sports on Sunday as NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash. The 41-year-old basketball icon’s death shocked the world and has brought about numerous tributes and reactions on social media from fans and virtually everyone. Celebrities and NBA players/personalities have all be sharing stories and their condolences as the news makes the Internet rounds.

The death of Kobe Bryant is still under investigation as it only happened within the last couple of hours on Sunday, January 26, 2019. As reported by The Inquisitr, Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California and he was one of five who lost their lives.

News is still coming out about Bryant’s death as the NY Times has still not named those who died in the crash with him. There have been conflicting reports as to who may have been on board with him, but by 3:30 P.M. Eastern, no other names had been confirmed.

With the news of Kobe Bryant’s horrific passing making the rounds online and to everyone who had not yet heard, tributes started being posted. Many have jumped on Facebook and Twitter to pay their respects and also share the grief that comes with this shocking news.

Many are simply in shock and don’t know how to believe that it has even happened.

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

The sports world reacts to the sudden death of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/g2CdNqjOqZ pic.twitter.com/B3fdymeTCp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2020

As stated earlier, conflicting reports are going around at this time as to who may have been on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant. Some on social media are saying that his four daughters, ages infant to 17-years-old, were all on board with him.

This can’t be real…. ???? — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

The Daughters Too?!? This can’t be real… — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

3. An on-air ABC News report has given people the impression that Kobe Bryant's daughters were on board the helicopter. So far no one else has that reporting and that reporting isn't contained in ABC News digital story which I've linked in this tweet. https://t.co/3O27sdpENj — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 26, 2020

As the investigation has continued, TMZ Sports has now revealed that Gianna “GiGi” Maria was also on board the helicopter and has died. She was only 13-years-old. The report states that they were head to Mamba Academy for a basketball practice at the time of the crash on Sunday morning.

Even going back to his days of playing in the NBA, Bryant was always known to have traveled by helicopter. It was not unlike him to travel from game-to-game or even to practice on his private helicopter so this was not an unusual way for him to travel.

never gonna forget this video. this is how i’m gonna choose to remember kobe bryant right now. pic.twitter.com/ZAiETND9YA — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Inspirational words from Kobe Bryant back in 2008 ????pic.twitter.com/bZij1C2dOz — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, I cannot write, my heart is heavy…Peace be still Kobe. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) January 26, 2020

????????????????‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant ????Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family. — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020

Devastated. ⁦@kobebryant⁩ was always so great with me. His support of women’s sports & those of us that cover them was unwavering. The last thing he said to me was, “If you ever need anything, I got you.” So grateful for his gracious spirit. Heart is breaking for his family pic.twitter.com/py2AEeH2z7 — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant, as well as to the entire Lakers family. This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. May he Rest In Peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

It is obvious that Kobe Bryant as a person and a player affected many around the world in every single sport. He may be one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, but the legends in the NFL also respect him and are saddened by his passing.

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️???????????????? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

The investigation into the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant is still ongoing as to how exactly his helicopter did crash on Sunday morning. The world is sending out their love to him, his family, and all of those who were fortunate enough to know him.