Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Flashes Her Bra On The Field At The Pro Bowl

Reginae turned the sidelines into a runway in a green and black ensemble.

Rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter, 21-year-old social media influencer Reginae Carter, flaunted her daring style during the Pro Bowl.

On Sunday, Reginae took to Instagram to share a photo and a video from the NFL event with her 4.7 million followers. In the sizzling snapshot, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star was pictured on the sidelines at Camping World Stadium ahead of the big game. She was rocking a black bra with molded cups in lieu of a shirt. However, she was wearing a blazer over the undergarment. It was a fitted black coat that featured a neon green grid pattern. The garment only had two buttons, which were placed so that they accentuated Reginae’s hourglass figure when they were done up.

The hem of the blazer skimmed the top of Reginae’s shapely thighs, and the sleeves were so long that they almost completely covered up her hands. Her bottoms weren’t visible, so they were obviously extremely short. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black pointed toe ankle boots. Reginae was also carrying a small black leather handbag that featured a large silver “B” embellishment.

The petite style star was wearing her long hair down and straight. Her edges were slicked down on her forehead and styled in small curls. For her beauty look, Reginae sported nude lipstick, shimmery silver eye shadow, and long dark eyelashes.

In the video that she shared, Reginae was shown strutting her stuff and giving the camera a little twirl. In the caption of her post, she described herself as “the shiii,” but she added that she meant this in “the most humblest way.”

In the span of an hour, Reginae’s Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 20,000 times. One fan joked that she should take advantage of being at the Pro Bowl by finding herself an NFL star boyfriend.

“Nae snatch up a football player go head girl! Lol,” the commenter quipped.

A few fans also suggested that the stunning social media sensation shouldn’t be humble.

“Tired of you being humble. STEP ON THEIR NECKS NAE,” wrote one admirer.

Many of Reginae’s Instagram followers were fans of her decision to show off so much leg.

“Thick Thighs With Em Eyes,” read one response to her post.

“Them thighs tho,” another fan remarked, punctuating the compliment with a heart-eye emoji

This isn’t the first time Reginae has wowed her fans by rocking an outfit with a black and green color scheme. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured wearing a black and green leopard-print bikini in an Instagram photo that she uploaded last week.