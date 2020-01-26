Vanessa Bryant: Who Is Kobe Bryant’s Wife?

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, according to TMZ. The legendary basketball star is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, who was not on board at the time of the crash. Kobe and Vanessa got married in 2001 and had four daughters together.

At least one report indicates that one or more of the Bryant girls were on the helicopter at the time of the accident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there was a helicopter crash this morning. Deputy Navarro told The Inquisitr that all five people on board the aircraft had been killed. She did not confirm or deny whether or not Kobe Bryant was one of those people. She also did not address whether or not any of those on board were children.

Vanessa Bryant has not released a statement on her husband’s tragic death.

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant Met In November 1999 & Got Engaged In 2000

Vanessa met Kobe when she was still in high school. It was November 1999 when the two first locked eyes. It all happened at a recording studio when a then-19-year-old Vanessa had been working as a back-up dancer and Kobe, 21, was recording a hip-hop album.

The two had an instant, undeniable chemistry. The following year, Kobe proposed. At the time, Vanessa was a senior at Marina High School in Huntington Beach.

They Got Married In California & Raised Their Children In Newport Beach

Vanessa became Mrs. Bryant at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in Dana Point, California, on April 18, 2001. The wedding didn’t go off without any drama, however; Kobe’s parents and sister reportedly didn’t attend the nuptials. Things were fairly hairy between Kobe and his parents for a couple of years, but the family was able to come together in 2003, when Vanessa and Kobe welcomed their first child together. Natalia Diamante Bryant was born on January 19 of that year, making the Bryant’s a happy family of three.