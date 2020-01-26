Kobe Bryant Death Hoax Rumors Circulate As TMZ Site Goes Down

As reports begin to accumulate regarding the reported death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the organization responsible for breaking the news — TMZ, the source of most current reportage on the matter — has seen their site crash under a proclamation of “technical difficulties.” As speculation continues to swirl over this purported event, one which would shake the sports world and Bryant’s millions of fans and supporters, many social media users are coming forward with wishes — and in some cases, beliefs — that this could all be a hoax.

“Please tell me this Kobe Bryant news (reported by TMZ) is a hoax,” one distraught fan wrote in a brief but pointed tweet.

“Hopefully a hoax, but a ton of sources, including a few credible ones, saying Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash. Haven’t seen anything on ESPN or major sports networks,” a second user remarked, likely awaiting further confirmation of the reported tragedy.

“I’m just as shocked as you are and I still think it’s a hoax typing this, but, RIP Kobe Bryant,” another Twitter user wrote, seemingly remaining skeptical.

“Just saw on Italian news that Kobe Bryant has passed…. I don’t want to believe this. Tell me this is a hoax…” expressed a fourth supporter.

While TMZ may have seen their website crash under the extreme load created by an influx of dismayed readers, other outlets quickly began to offer up some verification of the story.

The Inquisitr confirmed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s media relations department that they received a call reporting a downed aircraft at 10:01 a.m. on Las Virgenes Road local time and that deputies from the Calabasas/Lost Hills substation responded. Los Angeles County Fire Department was on scene and confirmed that five people were dead, with no survivors.

L.A. County Sheriff’s acknowledged the reports of “a certain individual” being among the deceased but would not confirm those reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant and four other people were on board a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter when it crashed on Sunday morning. No survivors were reported after the helicopter crashed into the hills above Calabasas, California, at about 10 a.m. local time, with the incident having caused a brush fire which slowed emergency response.

Despite many indications that this tragedy is anything but a hoax, a spate of celebrity death hoaxes over the course of the past few years has lead to increased skepticism amidst the general population. As Politifact points out, actor Will Smith was the target of one such widespread death hoax, internet rumors having suggested that he — and his son, Jayden — had been killed in a car accident.