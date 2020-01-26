AEW News: Top NJPW Superstar Reportedly In Advanced Negotiations With Company

Earlier this week, a Sports Illustrated report revealed that New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Lance Archer is currently in talks to join All Elite Wrestling. There appears to be some substance to the rumor too, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer has since confirmed that talks between Archer and the company have taken place.

As quoted by 411Mania, the journalist isn’t sure if the deal has been completed yet, but the negotiations between both parties are believed to be serious at the time of this writing.

Archer’s current contract with NJPW is reportedly a “tour to tour” deal, which leaves him free to join any other company whenever he doesn’t have commitments to the promotion that he’s synonymous with. Archer has been a NJPW mainstay since 2011, after previously wrestling for WWE and Impact Wrestling, but he could be set to return to the world of American wrestling.

The superstar’s stock is arguably higher than it’s ever been at the moment. The former WWE alumnus was one of NJPW’s most notable performers in 2019, having won the company’s prestigious United States Championship, only to drop it to Jon Moxley at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom event.

Moxley is currently a member of the AEW roster as well, so if Archer decides to join the company, that’s a possible feud for him to enter right away. Of course, there are several superstars in the company that fans would love to see Archer compete against.

Archer would enter AEW as a bigger star than he was in WWE. As one half of Killer Elite Squad along with Davey Boy Smith Jr, he held the IWGP Tag Team Championship three times. The pair also held Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Championship twice, during a storyline where they were fired from NJPW and subsequently invaded NOAH.

Hey @steveaustinBSR If ya need to “show the ropes” to another SOB I’m here for ya and season 2! #SUSA pic.twitter.com/wLeG99N4cS — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 18, 2020

It’s also worth noting that Archer’s old tag team partner has recently been linked to a move to AEW as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the son of WWE legend The British Bulldog has been courting a move to the upstart promotion. Therefore, it’s possible that the Killer Elite Squad could reunite down the line and conquer AEW’s impressive tag division.

It remains to be seen if Archer will join AEW, but he’d be a great addition to the roster. The company doesn’t have a lot of heavyweight performers, and at 6’8, Archer would be a standout in that regard. He’s also a versatile talent who is equally adept at performing on his own or as part of team, which will make him an invaluable asset to the company.