Kobe Bryant Dead, Legendary Basketball Star Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California early Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

The basketball legend was traveling with three other people when his private helicopter crashed and a fire broke out. There are no survivors. TMZ has learned that his wife, Vanessa, was not on board.

The Inquisitr confirmed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s media relations department that they received a call reported a downed aircraft at 10:01 a.m. on Las Virgenes Road local time and that deputies from the Calabasas/Lost Hills substation responded. Los Angeles County Fire Department was on scene and confirmed that five people were dead, with no survivors.

L.A. County Sheriff’s acknowledged the reports of “a certain individual” being among the deceased but would not confirm those reports.

Kobe began his career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers when he was just 17 years old, after being traded to them by the Charlotte Hornets who nabbed him as a draft pick. The first-ever guard to be drafted right out of high school, he needed his parents to co-sign his $3.5 million contract since he hadn’t turned 18 yet.

At the age of 18, he became the youngest person ever to play in the NBA as well as the youngest starter getting just 3 minutes playing time per game.

As a rookie, side-by-side with Shaquille O’Neill, he brought the Lakers to three NBA championships. Kobe would bring the team to without O’Neill twice more in 2009 and 2010.

When he retired in 2016, after 20 years with the Lakers NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called him “one of the greatest players in the history of our game,” according to the New York Times.