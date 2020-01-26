Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Incredible Physique In Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

The fitness model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, January 26, Savannah Prez provided her 682,000 followers with some fitness inspiration by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the Belgian fitness model posed outside on a concrete ramp with a white wall to her right. She stood with her hips jutted out and lifted one of her hands above her shoulder. Savannah gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 23-year-old sizzled in a white crop top and a pair of blue leggings from the clothing brand, Adidas. The revealing ensemble put her washboard abs and muscular thighs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Savannah kept the sporty look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in a sleek middle part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the digital influencer stated that the only way to “achieve a great physique” is to dedicate the time and effort to train. She also implored fans to stop making excuses as to why they are not focusing on their fitness. Savannah then proceeded to advertise for her 12 week fitness program, that has been curated to target participants’ quadriceps muscles.

Many of Savannah’s followers flocked to the comments section to state that they were in agreement with her motivating message.

“That’s correct we all have the choice to change out physique no matter how long and what it takes,” wrote one commenter.

Fans also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left a string of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“That’s enough beauty to get me through the day,” gushed a fan.

“Those legs! Absolutely amazing,” added another commenter.

“Omg you look AMAZING,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her incredible body on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a video in which she completed a strenuous workout, while wearing skintight activewear that consisted of a white sports bra and light gray leggings. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.