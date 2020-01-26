Miranda Lambert Takes On The Dolly Parton Challenge With Cleavage, Bubbles, And Lots Of Dogs

Miranda was pictured rocking a revealing black dress in her Tinder photo.

Miranda Lambert tried her hand at the Dolly Parton Challenge with a quartet of stunning snapshots.

On Friday, Miranda took to Instagram to share the photo collage that she created, joining the ever-growing group of celebrities who have been inspired by Dolly’s viral 74th birthday post. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Jolene” singer created the internet’s latest obsession when she used a set of four photos to prove that she “can do it all.” Each of the pictures that she shared represented a different social media platform: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Some celebrities have been giving the challenge their own unique spin, but Miranda decided to follow Dolly’s original template. For her LinkedIn entry, she chose a photo in which she was wearing attire that wouldn’t be out of place in an office setting. The singer was pictured rocking a black and white houndstooth blazer over a collared black shirt. She accessorized her sophisticated outfit with a gold Chanel pendant necklace.

For her Facebook photo, Miranda chose a photo that showcased her love for dogs. She was dressed casually in a plaid shirt and blue jeans, and she was surrounded by four of her furry friends. The singer’s Instagram entry was colorful and fun. She was pictured rocking a multi-colored mini dress that featured a mirrored mosaic design. Miranda was playing guitar amidst a cloud of floating bubbles, and she had a big smile on her face. According to Taste of Country, the photo was from her car wash-themed performance of “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” at the 2019 CMA Awards.

In the photo that included for her Tinder entry, Miranda was pictured rocking a curve-hugging black dress that put her cleavage on full display. She was striking a sassy pose with a hand on her hip.

As of this writing, Miranda’s take on Dolly’s challenge has been liked over 107,000 times. Her 3.8 million Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to offer their opinions on her photo choices. Many of them agreed that she totally nailed the challenge.

“I’d get a tinder for this,” read one response to her post.

“I can’t decide on the best one, all too cute,” another fan wrote.

“If my tinder doesn’t swipe right automatically on that, I’m done,” a third admirer wrote.

“That tinder picture though!” a fourth commenter remarked. “Lol you look good in all of them! Such a beautiful talented woman.”