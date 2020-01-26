Video Shows Bernie Sanders In 1994 Praising Crime Bill He Attacks Joe Biden And Hillary Clinton For Supporting

Newly unearthed video shows Sanders saying that country needs more prisons and tougher penalties for criminals.

During the 2016 presidential Democratic primary campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders repeatedly attacked his opponent, eventual nominee Hillary Clinton, for her support of a 1994 omnibus crime bill that passed Congress during the administration of Clinton’s husband, President Bill Clinton. Clinton was First Lady at the time and played no role in passing the crime bill — but Sanders, despite his attacks on Clinton — voted in favor of it, as Vox.com recounts.

Sanders has repeated his crime bill attacks in 2020, this time directing them at current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, who backed and helped craft the bill as a Delaware senator at the time. In an interview last July, Sanders called the bill “terrible” and said that he regretted his vote in favor of it.

But in a 1994 video newly uncovered by CNN, Sanders praised the bill, calling it “a bill worth supporting,” and “a major step forward in controlling and preventing crime.”

While in the video, viewable below on this page, Sanders cautions that the bill “isn’t perfect,” he praised the legislation for funding new prisons and putting increased numbers of police officers on the street.

“Do I think we need some more jails? Yup,” Sanders said in 1994. “Do I think we have to get tougher in certain instances? Yes, I do.”

BREAKING: @BernieSanders praised, backed, and voted for the 1994 crime bill he has criticized @JoeBiden for. pic.twitter.com/D2NeFPyVCR — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 26, 2020

The video was obtained from CCTV-Center for Media & Democracy, a public access cable channel in Sanders’ home state of Vermont, according to the CNN report.

As Vox.com noted, Sanders frequently attacked Clinton in 2016 over a 1996 video clip in which the then-First Lady describes “the kinds of kids that are called super predators — no conscience, no empathy.” Sanders claimed that the term “super predators” carried racist connotations.

But Sanders himself, as quoted by Vox.com, also lashed out in a senate floor speech at “people in our society” who he said are “deeply sick and sociopathic” and must be imprisoned.

While critics say that the crime bill led to an increase in the rate of African-American incarceration, Sanders’ home state has an unusually high rate of imprisoning African-Americans. According to a 2018 investigative report by the local news site Vermont Digger, the state’s black population is slightly greater than one percent. Yet Vermont’s prison population was 8.5 percent black in 2018.

The Vermont Digger report also cited a 2016 study by The Sentencing Project showing that in Sanders’ home state, African-Americans were incarcerated at 10 times the rate of white offenders.

The 1994 video is the latest of Sanders’ past statements to surface that would appear to contradict his current positions. In 2016, he dismissed as youthful attempts at humor a series of essays he published in local underground magazines, including one in which he wrongly claimed that cervical cancer in women is caused by their own sexual inhibitions.