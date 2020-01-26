WWE News: Samoa Joe Opens Up About Current Babyface Run, Rules Out Potential Alliance With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with TalkSport, WWE superstar Samoa Joe sat down to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, he shared his thoughts on his babyface turn, a potential alliance with Roman Reigns and the Usos, and what it’s like to work with Paul Heyman.

According to Joe, his babyface turn happened unexpectedly. In recent weeks, he’s been helping Kevin Owens and Big Show feud against the heel faction of Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain. However, the long-term heel superstar is pleased with how it’s been going so far and he’s interested to see how his good guy persona evolves going forward.

“It’s not really that different. I just don’t feel bad that bad about it after they leave the arena cheering for me when I do such horrible things to their favorite people [laughs]. Nah, it’s cool man. People say it’s long overdue, but at the same time, when you’re good at being the antagonist, you’re good at being the antagonist. It’s not an easy pitch to swing it the other way. It’s a lot of fun and the crowds have been awesome. We’ll just keep riding the wave and see where it goes.”

Joe wasn’t as optimistic about the idea of joining a faction with Reigns and the Usos, though. While he did concede that they’d all be able to gel together because of their talent, he doesn’t think that they need each other in order to succeed. According to the superstar, some fans want to see it happen because they come from a similar cultural heritage, but apart from that, he feels that they don’t have a lot in common.

There were hints dropped that Joe and Reigns could become a team last year after their rivalry, which ended with Joe backing his nemesis up during a hit and run storyline. However, now that they’re both on separate rosters, the chances of them becoming allies is unlikely for the foreseeable future.

However, the Monday Night Raw superstar did have some high praise for Heyman. According to Joe, the executive director of the red brand has a knack for selling storylines to superstars, and he is every bit as charismatic backstage as he is on WWE television.

Joe’s words about Heyman also back up claims made by Drew McIntyre, who recently said that the former ECW chairman has been beneficial to the Monday Night Raw product since becoming a backstage executive.