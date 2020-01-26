Miranda Lambert Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Throwback Wedding Picture

Country music singer Miranda Lambert gave her Instagram followers a peek into her wedding to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in a sweet post on the popular social media platform celebrating the couple’s first anniversary.

The The House That Built Me singer shared a sweet picture of herself and Brendan walking on a gravel trail in the woods wearing their wedding attire. Miranda wore a long-sleeved lacy white wedding gown with a deep v-neck. It featured a short train that trailed behind her through the gravel, and she paired the dress with off-white boots. The singer’s hair featured a side part and fell in soft curls around her face. She carried a large bridal bouquet of white flowers in one hand, and she held Brenden’s hand with the other. The bride and groom smiled as they looked down during their walk. Brenden wore a dark velvet jacket over a white buttondown shirt, which he left open at the collar. He wore maroon pants, which he cinched with a brown belt that matched his brown dress shoes.

Miranda thanked her husband for making her a proud wife and stepmom, and she credited him for all her new smile lines. The post marked one year of marriage for the couple. Previously, Miranda was married to country music star Blake Shelton from 2011 through 2015. Brendan wasn’t married before, but he shares a son with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger.

The singer didn’t announce her happy wedding news until Valentine’s Day in 2019, but according to today’s Instagram post, today is their anniversary. Fans immediately began hitting the “like” button after she shared the picture with more than 66,000 likes in less than half an hour. Plus, well over 600 Instagram users took the time to leave the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer a comment wishing her well and offering congratulations in the reply section.

“Happy anniversary to my fav people!” wrote one happy follower.

“It’s great to see you so happy! Happy Anniversary! We can’t wait to see your concert in Anaheim next month!” another fan replied.

“Happy anniversary, and thank you, Brendan, for bringing happy Miranda! I love Miranda, but happy Miranda is the best and is so beautiful! I wish you guys a lifetime of happiness and love you both,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Happy Anniversary- love seeing your beaming smile,” a fourth noted.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Miranda recently opened up to concertgoers about her highs and lows after her breakup with Shelton. She credited Nashville with helping her get through it all.