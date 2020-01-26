Sveta Bilyalova Reportedly Took Topless Pics In ‘Deadly’ Location

Sveta Bilyalova shared a couple of new topless pics to her Instagram page earlier today. However, it was not business as usual, as she detailed in the captions that she unknowingly put herself in danger for the striking photos.

The shots showed Sveta posing on the edge of a rocky coastline. The spot that she sat at looked mossy, and the area right behind her featured a couple of dramatic rock formations. Meanwhile, the water was bright blue.

In the first photo, the model was seen from behind. She sat upright and propped her knees up. Her lime green, snakeskin-print bikini bottoms and a thong-cut. Thanks to her pose, which showed her facing her back to the camera, her booty was fully visible. Not only that, Sveta chose to go topless, with her sideboob peeking through. She wore her hair down, which was extremely long and fell past her lower back.

The second image showed viewers a better look at the scenery. Sveta appeared to strike a similar pose, except this time, the photo was taken from further away. The skies were covered with clouds, offering a dramatic contrast to the bright-colored waters.

In the captions, the beauty shared her potentially dangerous experience, and warned others not to make the same mistake that she did. Luckily, she was able to grab the photos and leave before anything bad happened.

Sveta’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section about the new update.

“Because you were very lucky that there was no wave but still a very nice photo of you,” observed a fan.

“You are very lucky. God was watching out for you. Stay safe. Beautiful pics though,” expressed an admirer.

But there were also some that had pieces of criticism to share.

“You don’t bother to analyze the ground you walk on, most of the tropical islands are made up of things that were living,” wrote a social media user.

“Hmm I kinda thought that is general knowledge that going close to this [sic] kind of cliffs is dangerous,” noted a follower.

In other news, the bombshell posted another update on January 14 that showed her showing off her chest. This time, she did so by going braless in a white dress. The stunner shared two photos, one which was of her from the front and another of her from the back. These were taken next light blue ocean waters on a cloudy day. Sveta wore her hair down in a heavy part for the occasion.