Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Figure-Hugging Gold Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, January 26, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken from a low angle, shows the former Playboy Playmate posing on the front lawn of a sizable house. She stood with one of her hands on her hip and the other on her shoulder. Ana tilted her head, as she gazed into the camera, pursing her full lips.

The 33-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a gold satin mini dress with a thigh slit. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned legs were put on full display. The dress also accentuated the model’s tiny waist. Ana accessorized the sultry look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek bun. She enhance her already gorgeous features by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The stunning application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the color of her dress by quoting lyrics from the song “Devil Eyes” by the band Hippie Sabotage. Ana also wished her followers to have a “great Sunday.”

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 95,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re looking gorgeous wearing a golden dress,” wrote one fan.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous I love it,” said another follower, adding a string of kissing face, red heart, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“@anacheri you are a golden girl so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely beautiful & delicious sweetheart,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consists of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded rather racy pictures, in which she wore a tiny neon green two-piece while on a swing set at a beach. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.