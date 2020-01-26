Miranda Lambert Tells Concertgoers Nashville Got Her Through ‘Highs And Lows’ After Split From Blake Shelton

Miranda didn't mince words when describing the aftermath of her divorce.

Miranda Lambert found just what she needed in Nashville following her high-profile divorce from fellow country musician Blake Shelton.

As reported by People, the 36-year-old “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer was addressing a crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night when shared some insight into what her life was like following her 2015 split from Blake. Miranda has been performing plenty of real and raw songs about their failed marriage as she travels the country for her “Wildcard” tour, so it should come as no surprise that her divorce was on her mind. However, she never mentioned Blake by name. Instead, she used an expletive to describe what she went through six years ago when her life dramatically changed.

“I went through a really hard time in my life,” Miranda recalled. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a sh*t show.”

Blake and Miranda were living in Oklahoma together when they announced that they were splitting after four years of marriage and a decade as a couple. Luckily, Miranda was richly rewarded for enduring the stress of going through a major move in the midst of a divorce. According to the singer, she was “lifted up” by the people she found herself surrounded by in her new home. Her large support group included her friends, fellow songwriters, and, of course, her faithful fans.

Miranda described Nashville as “somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it.”

“I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows,” she said of the country music capital of the world.

Miranda also shared her love for the Tennessee city that she proudly calls home on her Instagram page. She wrote that it was “a dream come true” to play at Bridgestone Arena for the first time in eight years. She also showed off one of her fringe-covered concert costumes in a Boomerang video.

Miranda’s post included a few concert photos, as well as a snapshot of herself and the new man in her life, 29-year-old NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

As you can see, Brendan even made an appearance in some of the concert’s fun wall art; Miranda’s likeness was featured on a massive Queen of Hearts playing card, while he was transformed into her King of Hearts.

Miranda and Brendan tied the knot a year ago today. According to Taste of Country, the couple live on a sprawling wooded estate south of Nashville. Their secluded home is surrounded by farmland and rolling hills.

Miranda recently gave her fans a peek at the couple’s large kitchen in a cute Instagram video. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was shown sneaking up on a shirtless Brandon while he was cooking and singing along to the 1987 Guns N’ Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”