Lily Maymac Shows Underboob In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Lily Maymac took to Instagram earlier today to share a new bikini pic. The swimsuit that she wore was super small and left her underboob showing.

The social media sensation was spotted sitting on the edge of a bed. She took the selfie with her left hand while glancing at her phone screen.

The bikini was an orange burnt color. The top had halter-style straps and two, rectangular pieces that covered the top half of her breasts. Meanwhile, the bikini bottoms were just as small. These were tied on the right side of her hips, with the extra string trailing down her right side. The tags revealed that the swimsuit was from the brand Sommer Swim.

Lily tugged at her bikini top with her right hand and propped her right knee on her left. She sat on a black-framed bed which was decorated with a white comforter and a light pink pillow.

The mirror that the stunner took the photo in was large, so much so that the reflection showed not just the model, but the high-ceilinged room as well. The mirror also had a white, elaborate frame.

In addition, the beauty wore her hair pulled back into a casual bun. She tilted her head up slightly and parted her lips slightly. Although her makeup was hard to discern, her dark liner on her lower lids could be seen. She also sported a manicure. And although she didn’t wear a necklace, she sported a bracelet and rings.

The photo was taken with natural light streaming into the room from the left side of the frame.

Lily’s adoring fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“You are super beautiful Lily,” gushed a supporter.

“Pretty sure this is my favourite photo of you ever.. Just perfect on so many levels,” declared an admirer.

Others responded to her flirty caption regarding the hot temperature.

“Definitely not because of the weather,” joked a follower.

“No wonder look in that mirror & you’ll see why,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on July 28, Lily posted another bikini photo. This time, she was seen in a red ensemble. The top had an asymmetrical design with one regular strap and one diagonal one. The middle of her chest was decorated with a circular accent. Her bottoms matched, with two dark circular pieces decorating the sides of her hips. The model was seen posing in front of an infinity pool. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorized with hoop earrings.