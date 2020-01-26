UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Strappy White Sports Bra & Blue Yoga Leggings

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her Instagram followers with a sexy set of photos on the popular social media platform.

The model shared a series of two pictures of herself, and she wore a unique strappy white sports bra that showed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage as well as her shoulder tattoo. She paired the look with light blue high waisted yoga leggings. She finished the sporty outfit with white tennis shoes. Arianny wore her long highlighted brunette hair slicked back in a low bun at the nape of her neck. She wore light makeup and accessorized with various gold necklaces and two silver and gold bracelets. In both photos, Arianny sat atop a padded bench, and in one hand, she held a CBD cream, which is what she discussed in her post. She squeezed a bit of the cream into the other hand, and her red manicure looked good against the white tube.

Arianny explained that adding a CBD cream to her daily routine is one of the best choices she’s ever made, and in the caption, she gave fans a code to save money on the brand should they decide to try it. Her followers appreciated the look, with more than 41,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, almost 250 Instagram users also took the time to leave a comment in the reply section.

The model even answers a few follower’s questions.

“Is CBD cream better than oral administration like gummies etc.,” asked one fan.

“It’s your preference. I enjoy both,” Arianny replied.

The person who asked the question thanked the UFC octagon girl for replying and said that he would give the cream a try.

“Wow, babe, you’re very gorgeous. I love you, darling. Hugs and kisses to my darling princess” wrote a second follower who also included various emoji.

“I ‪hope you had a GREAT week, and I’m wishing you an AMAZING weekend ahead. I LOVE YOU MY ANGEL #YouMakeMeHappy,” a third fan gushed.

“Possibly the most beautiful woman to ever I mean ever grace the Galaxy,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Several followers also asked Arianny where she got the exciting sports bra, but so far, she has not replied.

