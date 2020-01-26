Sara Underwood Rocks A Thong Bikini In Seductive Snap

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.3 million Instagram followers with another smoking hot snap taken outdoors in skimpy attire. The blond bombshell has carved out a bit of a niche for herself by rocking revealing attire in front of stunning natural backdrops, and her latest Instagram update follows that trend.

In her most recent snap, Sara shared a picture taken in Utah. The foreground of the picture featured dry grass, but the background showcased a vibrant blue sky and a stunning orange rock formation. As Sara explained in the caption, the photo actually featured a hot spring, and she got in the spirit by donning a skimpy bikini to take a dip in the warm water.

In the photo, which Sara mentioned was taken by her partner Jacob Witzling, Sara rocked a thong bikini that flaunted her pert derriere. She posed while perched on a rock and had her back to the camera. The thong bottoms stretched over her hips, showing off her toned legs and ample assets. She paired the bottoms with a simple bikini top. Due to the way Sara’s body was positioned, the front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible, but her fans still loved the stunning snap. She had her blond locks pulled up in a messy bun, and gave the camera a coy and seductive look over her shoulder as the photo was taken.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just 11 minutes. The post also received over 50 comments within the same short time frame, as many of Sara’s fans shared their thoughts on the breathtaking shot.

One fan seemed to enjoy Sara’s creativity when it comes to her Instagram page, and said “you are so innovative.”

Another follower recognized the hot springs in Utah where Sara spent some time, and said “that place is amazing! I stopped there a few weeks ago on a road trip.”

“Utah looks good on you,” another fan commented.

One follower kept things simple and just said “gorgeous” followed by a string of flame emoji.

Sara loves to flaunt her assets while also introducing her eager Instagram followers to stunning views around the world. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared another bikini snap with her fans. In that picture, she waded through a sea of greenery with a view of a gorgeous waterfall. Sara rocked a ruffled thong bikini with a matching top for the snap, which was taken in Oregon.