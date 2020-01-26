Lindsey Pelas Crams Her Cleavage Into String Bikini Top: ‘Not The Girl Next Door’

Lindsey Pelas crammed her cleavage into a very skimpy bikini for her a brand new Instagram video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks. The model published the post to her account on Sunday afternoon.

In the racy clip, Lindsey looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny pink string bikini top with revealing cutouts in the front to show off her bare chest underneath. The top showcased the blond bombshell’s ample bust, toned arms, and flat tummy.

She paired the top with some black bottoms, which also had some daring cutouts in the front. The bikini briefs showcased Lindsey’s curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs.

Lindsey wore her platinum blond hair parted down the center and styled in loose strands that curled at the ends. The locks cascaded over the model’s shoulders in the video as she served up an array of sultry looks for the camera.

Lindsey also rocked a full face of makeup in the clip. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and soft pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lip liner and lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption of the video, Lindsey tells her fans that she’s not necessarily the girl next store. However, many of her over 9 million followers fell in love with the post, watching the clip more than 45,000 times while leaving nearly 280 comments within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“Still the most beautiful woman in the world that I’m so in love with,” one of Lindsey’s fans stated in the comments section.

“You are so pretty and look really gorgeous. You are the hottest woman ever,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Absolutely looking breathtaking gorgeous and beautiful as always,” a third social media user gushed.

“A woman who is worth gold, thanks for inspiring with your beauty,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey rocked a similar pair of black bikini bottoms with cutouts earlier last week when she posted another video to promote the energy drinks.

In that clip, the Instagram hottie wore a long, yellow cardigan over her bikini and captioned the post “Sweater weather baby.”

Of course Lindsey Pelas’ fans also went wild for that upload, watching the video more than 285,000 times and leaving over 950 comments for the busty model to date.