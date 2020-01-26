Buxom Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Stuns In A Scandalous Fishnet Body Stocking

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling Instagram update. In the snap, which was an advertisement for online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve, Ashley rocked a fishnet bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the backdrop appeared basic. A table with various beauty products was visible to her right, and she stood in front of a modern silver chair. Ashley edited the photo so that she was in full color while her background was in black-and-white, which put all the attention on her insane hourglass physique.

For the post, Ashley rocked a scandalous fishnet body stocking that exposed nearly her entire body. She wore a pair of skimpy black underwear, which consisted of little more than a small triangular patch of fabric and two strings that stretched over her voluptuous hips. She also kept her accessories simple, wearing a belly button ring, a ring on one finger, and nothing else. Ashley’s long blond locks cascaded down her shoulder in a voluminous blow-out, and her makeup had a seductive vibe. She rocked nude lips and a smoky eye for a stunning look.

Ashley’s curves looked insane in the skimpy fishnet body stocking that accentuated her hourglass physique. The body stocking had a scooped neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage, and three-quarter length sleeves. It went all the way down the her ankles, and almost every inch of her skin was covered in the wide fishnet weave fabric. Ashley held her cell phone in one hand, taking a selfie, while the other hand went across her ample assets to cover any NSFW bits. It seems that while she rocked a pair of black underwear, she didn’t wear anything opaque on her upper body under the body stocking.

Ashley’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 2,300 likes within just 15 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the scandalous shot.

“You are so perfect, beautiful lady,” one fan commented.

Another called Ashley’s curvaceous physique “#bodygoals.”

“Those curves are heavenly,” another fan added.

One follower loved the body stocking and said “wow you look so GORGEOUS awesome outfit!!!”

