Hot Yacht Broker Marissa Everhart Flaunts Her Stunning Curves In A Flirty Fruit-Print Bikini

Marissa Everhart showed some skin in a stunning bikini for her most recent Instagram picture. The hot yacht broker shared the shot to her account on Saturday.

In the racy snap, Marissa looked gorgeous as she rocked a bikini halter top that featured a colorful fruit print. The top tied around her neck and boasted white fabric with pictures of green leaves, oranges, cherries, and watermelon across it.

The bikini showcased the model’s fit figure, putting her toned arms and shoulders, ample cleavage, and flat tummy on full display for her fans.

Marissa wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in soft strands that curled at the ends. Her locks were pushed over her shoulder and blew in the wind as she beamed a smile for the camera.

The model accessorized the look with some small gold hoop earrings and a gold chain with a fishing hook pendant around her neck.

Marissa also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the glam style.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean and city scene is visible, as well as a blue sky with puffy while clouds over head. In the caption, the model promoted the nautical jewelry that she sported.

Meanwhile, many of Marissa’s 751,000-plus fans showed their support for the snap, which raked in more than 2,500 likes and nearly 60 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed.

“You are always the jewel beautiful lady,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Love the fishing hook necklace Marissa!” another admirer remarked.

“There’s that amazing smile. Enjoy your weekend beautiful,” a third social media user stated.

“Wow I do not get tired of saying that you’re very beautiful, Marissa,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month, the model posed in a stunning mismatched bikini as she posed for a hilarious photo with a small monkey during a trip to Costa Rica.

In the snap, the animal sat on Marissa Everhart’s shoulder and got a little too friendly as he placed his hand on her bare chest. That photo has since earned over 4,100 likes and more than 120 comments from the blond beauty’s followers.