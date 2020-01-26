Maren Morris Sizzles In Cut-Out Dress During Her Babymoon

Country crooner Maren Morris recently took some time out of her busy schedule to take a relaxing babymoon, and she shared a stunning snap that captured her experience with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. Maren included Blackberry Farm in the geotag of her Instagram update, which is a resort in Walland, Tennessee.

In the snap, Maren stood on an aged wooden pier overlooking a serene lake. A few white Adirondack chairs were placed on the pier behind her, but she stood and gazed off into the distance with a coffee cup in one hand. With her other hand, she gently touched her growing baby belly. The spot had a stunning view of the Smoky Mountains blanketed in fog, and trees lined the lake for a scenic backdrop.

Maren looked stunning in a rust-colored midi dress that accentuated her curvaceous physique. The dress had long sleeves, but a deep v-neck neckline showcased a hint of cleavage. There was also a cut-out just under the bust that showed off a little more skin. The dress clung to Maren’s voluptuous curves before ending at her calves, and she finished off the ensemble with pointed-toe boots.

Maren’s hair hung down in a sleek style, and she looked peaceful and stunning in the gorgeous shot. Apart from including the babymoon hashtag in the caption of the post, and stating that she had returned to Blackberry Farm, Maren didn’t give her fans much of a context for how long she would be there, or if she had any specific plans.

Regardless, Maren’s followers couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking shot, and the post received over 32,600 likes within just 25 minutes, including a like from actress and singer Mandy Moore. Her fans took to the comment section to shower the soon-to-be mama with praise.

“You look gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

Another follower couldn’t get over how stunning the snap was, and said “this needs to be framed in your nursery!”

“Only you could look this chic on a farm. You are absolutely glowing GIRL!” another fan added.

“You are pregnancy goals! Beautiful and confident!” one follower said.

Throughout her pregnancy, Maren has been taking every possible opportunity to show off her growing bump. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Maren took another vacation and headed to Kihei, Hawaii. She shared a snap with her fans in which she rocked a skimpy purple bikini that put her baby bump on full display. She requested a virgin colada recipe from her followers as she basked in the sunshine, pulling her locks up with a headscarf in an adorable style.