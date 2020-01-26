Latina Fitness Bombshell Eri Anton Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In A Tiny Bikini

Latina fitness model Eri Anton took to Instagram and posted a very hot bikini picture of herself on Saturday evening, one which sent a wave of excitement among her legions of followers.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, multicolored bikini that struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets. As a result, Eri showed off plenty of cleavage and underboob as well as her sculpted abs, taut stomach and toned legs.

The model wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that perfectly matched the model’s skin tone and gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with pink blusher, applied a nude pink lipstick, opted for heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Eri finished her look with defined eyebrows.

The model side-swept her raven-colored tresses and wore them down to pull off a very sexy look. She accessorized with a white watch and a dainty pendant. In keeping with her beachy look, she decided to ditch other accessories and jewelry items.

To pose for the pic, Eri stood in the balcony of a hotel, situated against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. To the delight of her fans, she posted two snaps from the same photoshoot. In the first one, she posed while running a hand through her hair, flashing a smile and looking away from the camera. The second picture was almost similar to the first one, but it was slightly more up-close and was captured at a low angle — a move that provided viewers with a detailed look at the model’s enviable body and assets.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Waikiki — a vibrant neighborhood in Honolulu, Hawaii, famous for its surf beach. In the caption, the model used the Hawaiian word “Mahalo” which means to be thankful for something.

Within less than a day of going live, the snaps garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 400 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans are always eager to see her new pictures.

“You look perfect in this bikini,” one Instagram user commented on the snap.

“Damn is this real life? You are a dream,” a second fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer remarked on the model’s bikini.

“In love with this gorgeous swimwear, babe. Looks stunning on you.”

Apart from Eri’s fans and followers, many IG models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support. These included Aylen Alvarez, Tamara Joy, and Lauren Dascalo.