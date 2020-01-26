Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Dons Skimpy Bikini For A Sexy Shower

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd shared a smoking hot snap with her 6.1 million Instagram followers after arriving in Saint Barth’s. In one of her latest Instagram updates, Romee stated that St. Barth’s was her next destination, and she followed up with the sizzling snap taken outside once she actually reached the spot.

In the picture, Romee stood underneath an outdoor shower placed in the middle of a simple stretch of wooden planks. A pool surrounded by lounge chairs was visible in the background, and there were plenty of palm trees to add to the exotic vibe. Romee rocked an animal-print bikini that showcased her curves to perfection, and didn’t simply stand underneath the shower — she turned the outdoor shower on, allowing water to cascade down her curves for a super sexy vibe.

The bikini top Romee wore was a bra-style top, with structure and two simple straps that stretched across her shoulders. The top made her curves look incredible, and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She paired the top with a matching set of high-cut bikini bottoms. The bottoms stretched up her stomach, with the waistband coming just underneath her belly button, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her mile long legs, and she kept her shoes off for the snap.

Romee’s blond locks were wet and slicked back, and water was dripping off her face and toned physique. She stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. One hand rested on the pole of the outdoor shower while the other hung by her side, and she angled her body slightly to emphasize her curves.

Romee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap from St. Barth’s, and the post racked up over 180,900 likes within just two hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the steamy update, and many asked where her animal-print swimsuit was from.

“Body to die for,” one fan commented.

“HOW ARE YOU EVEN REAL,” another fan exclaimed.

“Hottie! You look so happy and healthy, loving it!” one follower said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another fan called Romee “the hottest ever.”

The blond bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her long, lean physique in skimpy attire, from bikinis to lingerie. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Romee shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a black lace bra while laying in bed. She had minimal makeup on in the shot, and allowed her long locks to spread out on the pillow around her for a super seductive Instagram update.